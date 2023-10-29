Ben Skowronek was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Los Angeles Rams take on the Dallas Cowboys at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 8. Trying to find Skowronek's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

In the air, Skowronek has been targeted five times, with season stats of 13 yards on two receptions (6.5 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has one carry for 11 yards.

Ben Skowronek Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Achilles

The Rams have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Hunter Long (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec



Week 8 Injury Reports

Rams vs. Cowboys Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Skowronek 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 5 2 13 13 0 6.5

Skowronek Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 2 0 0 0 Week 2 49ers 1 1 10 0 Week 3 @Bengals 1 1 3 0 Week 5 Eagles 1 0 0 0

