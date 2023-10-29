Austin Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Sacramento Kings at 9:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Reaves, in his most recent game (October 26 win against the Suns), posted 10 points.

If you'd like to place a bet on Reaves' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Austin Reaves Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-130)

Over 3.5 (-130) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (+102)

Over 4.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+102)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Kings were ninth in the league last year, giving up 42.2 per contest.

The Kings gave up 26.7 assists per game last year (28th in the NBA).

On defense, the Kings conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per game last season, 18th in the league.

Austin Reaves vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 33 19 5 1 0 0 1

