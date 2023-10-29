Will Austin Ekeler pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Ekeler will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Bears?

Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

So far this year Ekeler has rushed for 189 yards on 44 carries (63 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.

Ekeler also has nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game) on the year.

Ekeler has one rushing touchdown this year.

Austin Ekeler Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0

Rep Austin Ekeler with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.