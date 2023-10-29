Will Austin Ekeler Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 8?
Will Austin Ekeler pay out his Week 8 anytime TD player prop when the Los Angeles Chargers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important stats.
Will Austin Ekeler score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: -227 (Bet $22.70 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- So far this year Ekeler has rushed for 189 yards on 44 carries (63 ypg), with one rushing touchdown.
- Ekeler also has nine catches for 83 yards (27.7 per game) on the year.
- Ekeler has one rushing touchdown this year.
Austin Ekeler Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|117
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14
|27
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|14
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
