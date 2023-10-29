Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler has a difficult matchup in Week 8 (Sunday at 8:20 PM ET), up against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the fifth-fewest rushing yards in the league, 82.3 per game.

Ekeler has collected 189 yards on 44 rushes (63.0 ypg). He's found the end zone one time. Ekeler also averages 27.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing nine balls for 83 yards on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Ekeler and the Chargers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ekeler vs. the Bears

Ekeler vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears defense has not allowed a rusher to rack up 100 or more yards on the ground in a game in the 2023 season.

Chicago has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Bears this season.

The 82.3 rushing yards the Bears yield per outing makes them the fifth-ranked run defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears have the No. 9 defense in the league in rushing TDs allowed, giving up four this season (0.6 per game).

Watch Chargers vs Bears on Fubo!

Austin Ekeler Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-111)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Ekeler with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Ekeler Rushing Insights

Ekeler has exceeded the rushing yards prop bet total set for him once in three opportunities this season.

The Chargers, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 56.8% of the time while running 43.2%.

He has handled 27.2% of his team's 162 rushing attempts this season (44).

Ekeler has one rushing touchdown this year in three games played.

He has one touchdown this season (5.9% of his team's 17 offensive TDs).

He has 10 red zone rushing carries (28.6% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Austin Ekeler Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 31.5 (-118)

Ekeler Receiving Insights

In 66.7% of his opportunities (two times in three games), Ekeler has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ekeler has received 6.1% of his team's 213 passing attempts this season (13 targets).

He averages 6.4 yards per target this season (83 yards on 13 targets).

Ekeler does not have a TD reception this season in three games.

Ekeler has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Ekeler's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chiefs 10/22/2023 Week 7 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 10/16/2023 Week 6 14 ATT / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/10/2023 Week 1 16 ATT / 117 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.