Austin Ekeler was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ekeler's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 8, Ekeler has 44 carries for 189 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (13 targets) for 83 yards.

Austin Ekeler Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

No other RB is on the injury report for the Chargers.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Ekeler 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 44 189 1 4.3 13 9 83 0

Ekeler Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Dolphins 16 117 1 4 47 0 Week 6 Cowboys 14 27 0 4 35 0 Week 7 @Chiefs 14 45 0 1 1 0

