Will Austin Ekeler Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Austin Ekeler was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Los Angeles Chargers' Week 8 contest against the Chicago Bears (at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday). Seeking Ekeler's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
Entering Week 8, Ekeler has 44 carries for 189 yards and one touchdown. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per carry, and in the passing game he has nine receptions (13 targets) for 83 yards.
Austin Ekeler Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- No other RB is on the injury report for the Chargers.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chargers vs. Bears Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Ekeler 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|44
|189
|1
|4.3
|13
|9
|83
|0
Ekeler Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Dolphins
|16
|117
|1
|4
|47
|0
|Week 6
|Cowboys
|14
|27
|0
|4
|35
|0
|Week 7
|@Chiefs
|14
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
