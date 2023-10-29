Anthony Davis and his Los Angeles Lakers teammates will hit the court versus the Sacramento Kings on Sunday at 9:00 PM ET.

Davis tallied 30 points, 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 100-95 win versus the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Davis' performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Points Prop: Over 24.5 (-115)

Over 24.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-128)

Over 12.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (+108)

Over 2.5 (+108) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-128)

Kings 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Kings were 25th in the NBA last year, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the glass, the Kings conceded 42.2 rebounds per game last year, ninth in the NBA in that category.

Conceding an average of 26.7 assists last year, the Kings were the 28th-ranked squad in the league.

On defense, the Kings conceded 12.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, 18th in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/11/2022 34 24 14 3 0 3 2

