MWC Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 9
Looking for information on the best bets in MWC action in Week 9, or attempting to create a parlay bet? Our computer model favors betting on the over/under in the Air Force vs. Colorado State matchup, and picking Nevada (+1.5) over New Mexico on the spread. Find more insights on those college football games in the article below.
Best Week 9 MWC Spread Bets
Pick: Nevada +1.5 vs. New Mexico
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 7.7 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Wyoming +4.5 vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Wyoming by 4.0 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: UNLV +9.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Fresno State by 6.3 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1 (Stream on Fubo)
Best Week 9 MWC Total Bets
Over 46.5 - Air Force vs. Colorado State
- Matchup: Air Force Falcons at Colorado State Rams
- Projected Total: 55.6 points
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49 - Wyoming vs. Boise State
- Matchup: Wyoming Cowboys at Boise State Broncos
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2 (Stream on Fubo)
Over 49.5 - New Mexico vs. Nevada
- Matchup: New Mexico Lobos at Nevada Wolf Pack
- Projected Total: 56.6 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 28
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network (Stream on Fubo)
Week 9 MWC Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|Air Force
|7-0 (4-0 MWC)
|34.1 / 13.4
|394.4 / 223.4
|UNLV
|6-1 (3-0 MWC)
|35.7 / 26.3
|427.7 / 406.0
|Fresno State
|6-1 (2-1 MWC)
|34.0 / 20.1
|415.6 / 329.6
|Wyoming
|5-2 (2-1 MWC)
|26.3 / 25.6
|324.7 / 380.4
|Boise State
|3-4 (2-1 MWC)
|29.7 / 30.9
|425.1 / 428.3
|San Jose State
|3-5 (2-2 MWC)
|32.8 / 30.9
|387.4 / 379.9
|Colorado State
|3-4 (1-2 MWC)
|29.9 / 33.6
|416.1 / 466.4
|New Mexico
|3-4 (1-2 MWC)
|29.9 / 32.6
|396.4 / 421.4
|Nevada
|1-6 (1-2 MWC)
|15.7 / 33.9
|311.1 / 468.0
|Utah State
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|35.3 / 34.0
|451.1 / 409.0
|San Diego State
|3-5 (1-3 MWC)
|19.6 / 28.1
|316.4 / 418.6
|Hawaii
|2-6 (0-3 MWC)
|23.5 / 36.4
|363.3 / 386.6
