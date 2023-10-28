On Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, the Anaheim Ducks match up against the Philadelphia Flyers. Is Urho Vaakanainen going to light the lamp in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Urho Vaakanainen score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Vaakanainen 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Vaakanainen did not score in 23 games last season.
  • Vaakanainen produced no points on the power play last season.

Flyers 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Flyers ranked 23rd in goals against, conceding 276 total goals (3.4 per game) in league action.
  • The Flyers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 27.1 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

