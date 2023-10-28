The Anaheim Ducks, including Troy Terry, are in action Saturday versus the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Terry's props versus the Flyers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Troy Terry vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Terry Season Stats Insights

Terry has averaged 19:29 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

In two of seven games this season, Terry has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

Terry has a point in three of seven games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Terry has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in three of seven games played.

Terry's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

Terry has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Terry Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 18 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

