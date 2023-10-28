In the upcoming game against the Philadelphia Flyers, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Troy Terry to find the back of the net for the Anaheim Ducks? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Troy Terry score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Terry stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Terry has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Flyers.

Terry has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.