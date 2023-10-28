Trevor Zegras and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Looking to wager on Zegras' props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Zegras vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Zegras Season Stats Insights

Zegras' plus-minus this season, in 18:37 per game on the ice, is +1.

Through seven games this season, Zegras has yet to score a goal.

Zegras has a point in one of seven games, but has not posted multiple points in a game yet this season.

Zegras has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

The implied probability that Zegras goes over his points prop total is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Zegras has an implied probability of 38.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Zegras Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 1 Points 2 0 Goals 0 1 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.