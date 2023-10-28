The Los Angeles Kings, Trevor Moore among them, meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Moore's props versus the Golden Knights? Scroll down for stats and information.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Trevor Moore vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Moore Season Stats Insights

Moore has averaged 16:39 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +1).

Moore has scored a goal in four of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Moore has recorded a point in a game five times this season out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In two of seven contests this year, Moore has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Moore's implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Moore has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Moore Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 3 7 Points 1 5 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.