In the upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Trevor Moore to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Trevor Moore score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Moore stats and insights

Moore has scored in four of seven games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Moore has scored one goal on the power play.

Moore averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

