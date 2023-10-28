SEC opponents match up when the Texas A&M Aggies (4-3) and the South Carolina Gamecocks (2-5) square off on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Kyle Field.

Defensively, Texas A&M has been a top-25 unit, ranking ninth-best by giving up just 277.9 yards per game. The offense ranks 60th (400 yards per game). South Carolina ranks 80th in points per game (26.6), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 20th-worst in the FBS with 31.7 points allowed per contest.

We give more details below.

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Texas A&M vs. South Carolina Key Statistics

Texas A&M South Carolina 400 (75th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 392.4 (88th) 277.9 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446.6 (104th) 131.9 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 93.7 (123rd) 268.1 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 298.7 (16th) 10 (63rd) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (37th) 6 (118th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (106th)

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has racked up 979 yards (139.9 ypg) on 82-of-119 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Le'Veon Moss, has carried the ball 77 times for 387 yards (55.3 per game), scoring three times.

Amari Daniels has piled up 287 yards on 53 attempts, scoring two times.

Ainias Smith's 451 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 42 times and has totaled 27 catches.

Evan Stewart has caught 31 passes for 451 yards (64.4 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Noah Thomas has a total of 193 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 14 passes and scoring four touchdowns.

South Carolina Stats Leaders

Spencer Rattler has thrown for 1,941 yards (277.3 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 114 yards (16.3 ypg) on 63 carries with two touchdowns.

Mario Anderson is his team's leading rusher with 76 carries for 396 yards, or 56.6 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

Xavier Legette has collected 38 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 736 (105.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has three touchdowns.

Trey Knox has put up a 246-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 30 passes on 38 targets.

O'Mega Blake has racked up 204 reciving yards (29.1 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

