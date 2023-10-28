With Week 9 of the college football season fast approaching, which teams are the leading contenders at the top SEC, and which teams are at the bottom? To get you caught up on where every team stands, see our power rankings below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Other FBS Power Rankings

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FBS opponents.

1. LSU

Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

6-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +900

+900 Overall Rank: 10th

10th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 18th

18th Last Game: W 62-0 vs Army

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find LSU jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

2. Alabama

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

7-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +225

+225 Overall Rank: 12th

12th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 35th

35th Last Game: W 34-20 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Alabama jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

3. Ole Miss

Current Record: 6-1 | Projected Record: 10-1

6-1 | 10-1 Odds to Win SEC: +8000

+8000 Overall Rank: 14th

14th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 10th

10th Last Game: W 28-21 vs Auburn

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Ole Miss jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

4. Missouri

Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-1 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: +5000

+5000 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 39th

39th Last Game: W 34-12 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Missouri jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

5. Tennessee

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 8-3

5-2 | 8-3 Odds to Win SEC: +4000

+4000 Overall Rank: 21st

21st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 37th

37th Last Game: L 34-20 vs Alabama

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Tennessee jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Kentucky

@ Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

6. Georgia

Current Record: 7-0 | Projected Record: 9-2

7-0 | 9-2 Odds to Win SEC: -185

-185 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 122nd

122nd Last Game: W 37-20 vs Vanderbilt

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Georgia jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Florida

@ Florida Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

7. Texas A&M

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 6-5

4-3 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +15000

+15000 Overall Rank: 28th

28th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 68th

68th Last Game: L 20-13 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Texas A&M jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: South Carolina

South Carolina Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

8. Florida

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-2 | 5-6 Odds to Win SEC: +6000

+6000 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 73rd

73rd Last Game: W 41-39 vs South Carolina

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Florida jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Georgia

Georgia Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: CBS (Watch on Fubo)

9. Auburn

Current Record: 3-4 | Projected Record: 6-5

3-4 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 53rd

53rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 13th

13th Last Game: L 28-21 vs Ole Miss

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Auburn jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Mississippi State

Mississippi State Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

10. Kentucky

Current Record: 5-2 | Projected Record: 6-5

5-2 | 6-5 Odds to Win SEC: +50000

+50000 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 105th

105th Last Game: L 38-21 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Kentucky jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: Tennessee

Tennessee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Arkansas

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-9

2-6 | 2-9 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 69th

69th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 29th

29th Last Game: L 7-3 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Arkansas jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: BYE

12. Mississippi State

Current Record: 4-3 | Projected Record: 4-7

4-3 | 4-7 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 81st

81st Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 27th

27th Last Game: W 7-3 vs Arkansas

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Mississippi State jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Auburn

@ Auburn Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

3:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

13. South Carolina

Current Record: 2-5 | Projected Record: 3-8

2-5 | 3-8 Odds to Win SEC: +100000

+100000 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 4th

4th Last Game: L 34-12 vs Missouri

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find South Carolina jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Texas A&M

@ Texas A&M Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

14. Vanderbilt

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 1-10

2-6 | 1-10 Odds to Win SEC: +75000

+75000 Overall Rank: 111th

111th Strength of Schedule Rank (FBS): 56th

56th Last Game: L 37-20 vs Georgia

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Vanderbilt jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Week 9 Opponent: @ Ole Miss

@ Ole Miss Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28

7:30 PM ET on Saturday, October 28 TV Channel: SECN (Watch on Fubo)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.