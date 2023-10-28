Ryan Strome will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Anaheim Ducks face the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center. Looking to wager on Strome's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Ryan Strome vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Strome Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Strome has averaged 18:20 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

In one of seven games this season, Strome has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Strome has a point in five of seven games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Strome has had an assist in a game four times this year over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Strome has an implied probability of 47.6% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Strome having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Strome Stats vs. the Flyers

On defense, the Flyers have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 18 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 7 Points 2 1 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

