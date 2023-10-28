The Anaheim Ducks' upcoming contest versus the Philadelphia Flyers is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Ryan Strome find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ryan Strome score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Strome stats and insights

In one of seven games this season, Strome scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

Strome has no points on the power play.

Strome's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.