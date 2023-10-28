Can we expect Quinton Byfield finding the back of the net when the Los Angeles Kings take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Quinton Byfield score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Byfield stats and insights

Byfield has scored in two of seven games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Byfield has zero points on the power play.

Byfield averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

