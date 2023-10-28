Pierre-Luc Dubois Game Preview: Kings vs. Golden Knights - October 28
Pierre-Luc Dubois will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Los Angeles Kings meet the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena. Looking to bet on Dubois' props? Here is some information to help you.
Pierre-Luc Dubois vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Dubois Season Stats Insights
- Dubois has averaged 17:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).
- Dubois has recorded two games with a goal scored this year though seven games played, including multiple goals once.
- Dubois has a point in three of seven games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.
- Dubois has had an assist in one of seven games this year.
- Dubois' implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Dubois has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.
Dubois Stats vs. the Golden Knights
- The Golden Knights have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- The team's +13 goal differential leads in the league.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Vegas
|7
|Games
|8
|4
|Points
|6
|3
|Goals
|3
|1
|Assists
|3
