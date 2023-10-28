For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Los Angeles Kings and the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, is Pierre-Luc Dubois a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pierre-Luc Dubois score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dubois stats and insights

In two of seven games this season, Dubois has scored, including one game with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Dubois has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.