The Los Angeles Kings, Phillip Danault among them, face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Danault in the Kings-Golden Knights matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Phillip Danault vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Danault Season Stats Insights

Danault has averaged 17:26 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Danault has scored a goal in one of seven games this season.

Danault has recorded a point in a game three times this year out of seven games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Danault has an assist in three of seven games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Danault has an implied probability of 51.2% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 38.5% of Danault going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Danault Stats vs. the Golden Knights

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

The team has a league-leading goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

