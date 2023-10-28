Can we anticipate Phillip Danault lighting the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings clash with the Vegas Golden Knights at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Phillip Danault score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Danault stats and insights

Danault has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Golden Knights.

Danault has scored one goal on the power play.

Danault averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have given up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

