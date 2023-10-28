The No. 11 Oregon State Beavers (6-1) and their 21st-ranked rushing attack will take on the Arizona Wildcats (4-3) and their 14th-ranked run defense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Beavers are favored by 3 points. The over/under is set at 56.5 in the contest.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oregon State vs. Arizona matchup.

Oregon State vs. Arizona Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Tucson, Arizona
  • Venue: Arizona Stadium

Oregon State vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oregon State Moneyline Arizona Moneyline
BetMGM Oregon State (-3) 56.5 -165 +140
FanDuel Oregon State (-3.5) 56.5 -160 +132

Week 9 Odds

Oregon State vs. Arizona Betting Trends

  • Oregon State has compiled a 4-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • When playing as at least 3-point favorites this season, the Beavers have an ATS record of 4-2.
  • Arizona is 5-1-0 ATS this season.
  • The Wildcats have been an underdog by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread each time.

Oregon State & Arizona 2023 Futures Odds

Oregon State
To Win the National Champ. +3000 Bet $100 to win $3000
To Win the Pac-12 +225 Bet $100 to win $225
Arizona
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +10000 Bet $100 to win $10000

