Will Mikey Anderson light the lamp when the Los Angeles Kings face off against the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikey Anderson score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Anderson stats and insights

Anderson has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Golden Knights.

Anderson has no points on the power play.

He has a 14.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, giving up 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

