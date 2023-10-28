In the upcoming matchup against the Vegas Golden Knights, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Matt Roy to light the lamp for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Matt Roy score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Roy stats and insights

Roy is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Golden Knights yet this season.

Roy has picked up one assist on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

