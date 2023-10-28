Mason McTavish and the Anaheim Ducks will face the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, at Wells Fargo Center. Prop bets for McTavish in that upcoming Ducks-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mason McTavish vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

McTavish Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, McTavish has averaged 18:14 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +3.

McTavish has a goal in three games this year through seven games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In five of seven games this year, McTavish has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of seven games this year, McTavish has had an assist, including one game with multiple assists.

The implied probability that McTavish goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, McTavish has an implied probability of 32.3% of going over his assist prop bet.

McTavish Stats vs. the Flyers

On the defensive side, the Flyers are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, allowing 18 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 6 Points 0 3 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

