The Maybank Championship is underway, and Lydia Ko is currently in 16th place with a score of -4.

Looking to place a wager on Lydia Ko at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +3300 to pick up the win this week. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

72 / 6,596 yards Ko Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Lydia Ko Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Ko has scored below par nine times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded one of the five best scores in two of her last 17 rounds played.

Ko has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Ko has finished in the top five once in her past five events.

In her past five events, Ko has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average once.

Ko will try to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 38 -2 275 1 16 2 3 $2.4M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

TPC Kuala Lumpur will play at 6,596 yards for this event. In the past year, the Tour has normally played on longer courses, with an average distance of 7,007.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while TPC Kuala Lumpur has a recent scoring average of -6.

The average course Ko has played i the last year (6,585 yards) is 11 yards shorter than the course she'll be playing this week (6,596).

Events she has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -2. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -6.

Ko's Last Time Out

Ko was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 70th percentile of competitors.

She shot well to finish in the 87th percentile on par 4s at the BMW Ladies Championship , averaging 3.85 strokes on those 40 holes.

Ko shot better than 74% of the competitors at the BMW Ladies Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.75.

Ko carded a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , better than the field average of 2.6.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ko had two bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.4).

Ko's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship were more than the tournament average of 7.3.

At that last outing, Ko's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.0).

Ko finished the BMW Ladies Championship with a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.0 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ko carded one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Ko's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.