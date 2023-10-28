Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kevin Fiala, Shea Theodore and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Fiala, who has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:13 per game.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 2 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 1 1 0 at Wild Oct. 19 0 2 2 2 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 3

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Anze Kopitar has racked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 27 1 0 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 1 2 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 3 at Wild Oct. 19 0 1 1 0 at Jets Oct. 17 0 1 1 1

Trevor Moore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)

Trevor Moore's season total of seven points has come from five goals and two assists.

Moore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Oct. 27 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Wild Oct. 19 1 0 1 4 at Jets Oct. 17 2 1 3 3

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Shea Theodore Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Theodore has totaled three goals and six assists in eight games for Vegas, good for nine points.

Theodore Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 1 1 2 2 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 1 0 1 6 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 2 at Jets Oct. 19 0 3 3 1 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas with nine total points this season. He has scored three goals and added six assists in eight games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Oct. 27 0 1 1 1 vs. Flyers Oct. 24 0 2 2 4 at Blackhawks Oct. 21 0 1 1 4 at Jets Oct. 19 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 17 0 0 0 8

