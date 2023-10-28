Top Player Prop Bets for Kings vs. Golden Knights on October 28, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Kevin Fiala, Shea Theodore and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Vegas Golden Knights at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs. Golden Knights Additional Info
|Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction
|Kings vs. Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
One of Los Angeles' top contributing offensive players this season is Fiala, who has 10 points (one goal, nine assists) and plays an average of 18:13 per game.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|3
Anze Kopitar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Anze Kopitar has racked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring four goals and adding four assists.
Kopitar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|1
|2
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
Trevor Moore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +240, Under Odds: -357)
Trevor Moore's season total of seven points has come from five goals and two assists.
Moore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Coyotes
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Wild
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 17
|2
|1
|3
|3
NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights
Shea Theodore Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Theodore has totaled three goals and six assists in eight games for Vegas, good for nine points.
Theodore Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|6
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
Jack Eichel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Jack Eichel is a leading scorer for Vegas with nine total points this season. He has scored three goals and added six assists in eight games.
Eichel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blackhawks
|Oct. 27
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Flyers
|Oct. 24
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blackhawks
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Jets
|Oct. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|8
