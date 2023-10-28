The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Kings (-110) Golden Knights (-110) 6 Kings (-1.5)

Kings Betting Insights

The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.

Los Angeles has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.

The Kings have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Each Los Angeles game this season has had over 6 goals.

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Kings Total (Rank) Golden Knights Total (Rank) 32 (3rd) Goals 30 (4th) 25 (23rd) Goals Allowed 17 (6th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 6 (10th) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 3 (5th)

Kings Advanced Stats

The Kings offense's 32 total goals (4.6 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.

The Kings rank 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (25 total) in NHL play.

The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +7 this season.

