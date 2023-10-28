Kings vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:03 AM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) will attempt to continue a three-game road win streak when they play the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Kings (-110)
|Golden Knights (-110)
|6
|Kings (-1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Kings Betting Insights
- The Kings have been listed as a moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and went 2-0 in those games.
- Los Angeles has a 3-1 record (winning 75.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -110 or shorter.
- The Kings have a 52.4% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Each Los Angeles game this season has had over 6 goals.
Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Kings Total (Rank)
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|32 (3rd)
|Goals
|30 (4th)
|25 (23rd)
|Goals Allowed
|17 (6th)
|6 (10th)
|Power Play Goals
|6 (10th)
|3 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|3 (5th)
Kings Advanced Stats
- The Kings offense's 32 total goals (4.6 per game) are ranked third in the league this year.
- The Kings rank 23rd in total goals against, giving up 3.6 goals per game (25 total) in NHL play.
- The team has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +7 this season.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.