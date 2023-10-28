Kings vs. Golden Knights October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 3:01 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), Shea Theodore and Kevin Fiala will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Favorite: Golden Knights (-115)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSW,SCRIPPS
Kings Players to Watch
- Fiala's one goal and nine assists in seven matchups give him 10 points on the season.
- With eight total points (1.1 per game), including four goals and four assists through seven games, Anze Kopitar is pivotal for Los Angeles' attack.
- This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (seventh).
- In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a .788 save percentage (67th in the league), with 41 total saves, while conceding 11 goals (5.0 goals against average). He has put together a 1-0-1 record between the posts for Los Angeles this season.
Golden Knights Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Vegas, Theodore has nine points in eight games (three goals, six assists).
- Through eight games, Jack Eichel has scored three goals and picked up six assists.
- William Karlsson's total of nine points is via three goals and six assists.
- Logan Thompson's record is 3-0-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and recorded 84 saves.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|7th
|3.75
|Goals Scored
|4.57
|1st
|3rd
|2.13
|Goals Allowed
|3.57
|26th
|22nd
|29.1
|Shots
|32.1
|10th
|4th
|27.5
|Shots Allowed
|27.3
|3rd
|12th
|20.69%
|Power Play %
|18.75%
|17th
|11th
|85.71%
|Penalty Kill %
|88%
|7th
