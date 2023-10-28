When the Vegas Golden Knights play the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday (beginning at 10:30 PM ET), Shea Theodore and Kevin Fiala will be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Information

Kings Players to Watch

Fiala's one goal and nine assists in seven matchups give him 10 points on the season.

With eight total points (1.1 per game), including four goals and four assists through seven games, Anze Kopitar is pivotal for Los Angeles' attack.

This season, Los Angeles' Trevor Moore has seven points, courtesy of five goals (first on team) and two assists (seventh).

In the crease, Pheonix Copley has a .788 save percentage (67th in the league), with 41 total saves, while conceding 11 goals (5.0 goals against average). He has put together a 1-0-1 record between the posts for Los Angeles this season.

Golden Knights Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Vegas, Theodore has nine points in eight games (three goals, six assists).

Through eight games, Jack Eichel has scored three goals and picked up six assists.

William Karlsson's total of nine points is via three goals and six assists.

Logan Thompson's record is 3-0-0. He has given up six goals (2 goals against average) and recorded 84 saves.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Kings AVG Kings Rank 7th 3.75 Goals Scored 4.57 1st 3rd 2.13 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 22nd 29.1 Shots 32.1 10th 4th 27.5 Shots Allowed 27.3 3rd 12th 20.69% Power Play % 18.75% 17th 11th 85.71% Penalty Kill % 88% 7th

