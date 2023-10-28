Kings vs. Golden Knights Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 28
The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.
Here's our prediction for who will capture the win in Saturday's matchup.
Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)
Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info
|Kings vs Golden Knights Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Golden Knights Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Golden Knights Player Props
|How to Watch Kings vs Golden Knights
Kings Splits and Trends
- The Kings are -1-1 in overtime contests as part of a 4-2-1 overall record.
- Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.
- Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.
- The Kings have scored three or more goals five times, and are 4-0-1 in those games (to register nine points).
- In the four games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-0 record (six points).
- In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 3-1-1 (seven points).
- The Kings have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Golden Knights AVG
|Golden Knights Rank
|1st
|4.57
|Goals Scored
|3.75
|7th
|26th
|3.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.13
|3rd
|10th
|32.1
|Shots
|29.1
|22nd
|3rd
|27.3
|Shots Allowed
|27.5
|4th
|17th
|18.75%
|Power Play %
|20.69%
|12th
|7th
|88%
|Penalty Kill %
|85.71%
|11th
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
