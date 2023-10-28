The Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) bring a three-game road winning streak into a matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) on Saturday, October 28 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final result of Kings 4, Golden Knights 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kings (-110)

Kings (-110) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 7.1 goals on average) Spread Pick: Golden Knights (+1.5)

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings Splits and Trends

The Kings are -1-1 in overtime contests as part of a 4-2-1 overall record.

Los Angeles has won its only game that was decided by one goal.

Los Angeles has lost both games this season when it scored two goals.

The Kings have scored three or more goals five times, and are 4-0-1 in those games (to register nine points).

In the four games when Los Angeles has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 3-1-0 record (six points).

In the five games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Los Angeles is 3-1-1 (seven points).

The Kings have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Kings Rank Kings AVG Golden Knights AVG Golden Knights Rank 1st 4.57 Goals Scored 3.75 7th 26th 3.57 Goals Allowed 2.13 3rd 10th 32.1 Shots 29.1 22nd 3rd 27.3 Shots Allowed 27.5 4th 17th 18.75% Power Play % 20.69% 12th 7th 88% Penalty Kill % 85.71% 11th

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

