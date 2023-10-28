The Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, October 28, with the Golden Knights having been victorious in three consecutive road games.

The Kings-Golden Knights game can be watched on ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS, so tune in to take in the action.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Kings vs Golden Knights Additional Info

Kings Stats & Trends

The Kings rank 23rd in goals against, conceding 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in NHL play.

The Kings score the third-most goals in the NHL (32 total, 4.6 per game).

Defensively, the Kings have allowed 24 goals (3.4 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have totaled 32 goals over that stretch.

Kings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kevin Fiala 7 1 9 10 4 4 0% Anze Kopitar 7 4 4 8 2 1 59.2% Adrian Kempe 7 2 5 7 1 1 100% Trevor Moore 7 5 2 7 3 3 30% Mikey Anderson 7 1 5 6 0 1 -

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights' total of 17 goals allowed (only 2.1 per game) is sixth in the NHL.

With 30 goals (3.8 per game), the Golden Knights have the NHL's fourth-best offense.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 17 goals (2.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players