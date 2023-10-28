As they ready for a Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Andre Lee LW Out Undisclosed Viktor Arvidsson LW Out Lower Body

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Nicolas Roy C Questionable Undisclosed Isaiah Saville G Out Undisclosed Danill Miromanov D Out Undisclosed Zach Whitecloud D Out Upper Body

Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Kings Season Insights

The Kings' 32 goals on the season (4.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.

Los Angeles allows 3.6 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.

Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (30 total, 3.8 per game).

Its goal differential (+13) paces the league.

Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-115) Kings (-105) 6

