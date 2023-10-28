Kings vs. Golden Knights Injury Report Today - October 28
As they ready for a Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Vegas Golden Knights (7-0-1) at Crypto.com Arena, which begins at 10:30 PM ET, the Los Angeles Kings (4-2-1) are monitoring two players on the injury report.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andre Lee
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Viktor Arvidsson
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Roy
|C
|Questionable
|Undisclosed
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Danill Miromanov
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Zach Whitecloud
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Kings vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Kings Season Insights
- The Kings' 32 goals on the season (4.6 per game) rank them third in the NHL.
- Los Angeles allows 3.6 goals per game (25 total), which ranks 23rd in the league.
- Their +7 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights score the fourth-most goals in the NHL (30 total, 3.8 per game).
- Its goal differential (+13) paces the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kings vs. Golden Knights Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-115)
|Kings (-105)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.