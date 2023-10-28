Kevin Fiala and the Los Angeles Kings will play on Saturday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Vegas Golden Knights. If you're considering a wager on Fiala against the Golden Knights, we have plenty of info to help.

Kevin Fiala vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Fiala Season Stats Insights

Fiala has averaged 18:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -3).

Fiala has a goal in one of his seven games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Fiala has a point in six of seven games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Fiala has had an assist in a game six times this year over seven games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Fiala's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Fiala going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 53.5%.

Fiala Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has a league-best goal differential at +13.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 10 Points 3 1 Goals 3 9 Assists 0

