In the upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jordan Spence to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Golden Knights?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Spence stats and insights

Spence is yet to score through six games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.

Spence has zero points on the power play.

Golden Knights defensive stats

The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.

Kings vs. Golden Knights game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

