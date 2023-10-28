Will Jordan Spence Score a Goal Against the Golden Knights on October 28?
In the upcoming game versus the Vegas Golden Knights, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Jordan Spence to score a goal for the Los Angeles Kings? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Jordan Spence score a goal against the Golden Knights?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)
Spence stats and insights
- Spence is yet to score through six games this season.
- This is his first game of the season against the Golden Knights.
- Spence has zero points on the power play.
Golden Knights defensive stats
- The Golden Knights have conceded 17 goals in total (just 2.1 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Golden Knights have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21 hits and 16.4 blocked shots per game.
Kings vs. Golden Knights game info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
