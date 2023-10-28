Should you bet on Jakob Silfverberg to score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Jakob Silfverberg score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Silfverberg stats and insights

Silfverberg is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not faced the Flyers yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flyers have one shutout, and they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

