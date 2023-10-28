Should you bet on Jackson LaCombe to find the back of the net when the Anaheim Ducks and the Philadelphia Flyers go head to head on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jackson LaCombe score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

LaCombe stats and insights

LaCombe is yet to score through seven games this season.

He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.

LaCombe has no points on the power play.

Flyers defensive stats

The Flyers have given up 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once while averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

