Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal when the Anaheim Ducks play the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Ilya Lyubushkin score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lyubushkin stats and insights

  • Lyubushkin is yet to score through seven games this season.
  • He has not played against the Flyers yet this season.
  • Lyubushkin has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ducks vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.