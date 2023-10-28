Following the first round of the Maybank Championship, Hae-Ran Ryu is currently 22nd with a score of -3.

Looking to wager on Hae-Ran Ryu at the Maybank Championship this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Maybank Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 26-28, 2023

October 26-28, 2023 Course: TPC Kuala Lumpur

TPC Kuala Lumpur Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Par: 72 / 6,596 yards

Hae-Ran Ryu Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Ryu has finished better than par on 12 occasions, while also carding six bogey-free rounds and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with the best score of the day in one of her last 17 rounds, while scoring among the top five in six rounds and the top 10 on eight occasions.

Ryu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in nine of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 10 times.

Ryu has won one of her past five events.

In her past five tournaments, Ryu has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average four times.

Ryu has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 22 -5 277 1 17 3 6 $1.4M

Other Players at the Maybank Championship

Maybank Championship Insights and Stats

The par-72 course measures 6,596 yards this week, which is 411 yards shorter than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At TPC Kuala Lumpur, the scoring average is lower at -6 per tournament.

TPC Kuala Lumpur checks in at 6,596 yards, 27 yards longer than the average course Ryu has played in the past year (6,569 yards).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Ryu's Last Time Out

Ryu was in the 70th percentile on par 3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , with an average of 2.88 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the BMW Ladies Championship , which placed her in the 58th percentile among all competitors.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ryu shot better than 43% of the field (averaging 4.75 strokes).

Ryu fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship (the field averaged 2.6).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ryu recorded fewer bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.4).

Ryu recorded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 7.3 on the 40 par-4s at the BMW Ladies Championship .

At that most recent outing, Ryu carded a bogey or worse on six of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Ryu finished the BMW Ladies Championship carding a birdie or better on five par-5 holes, the same as the field average on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the BMW Ladies Championship , Ryu bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

All statistics in this article reflect Ryu's performance prior to the 2023 Maybank Championship.

