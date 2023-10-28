Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Florida Game – Saturday, October 28
The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (7-0) and the Florida Gators (5-2) square off in the 2023 edition of the World's Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. We have the odds and best bets for you below.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Florida? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When and Where is Georgia vs. Florida?
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 29, Florida 22
- Georgia has yet to lose a game it was the moneyline favorite this season, going 6-0.
- The Bulldogs have won all six games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -600 or shorter.
- This season, Florida has won one out of the three games in which it has been the underdog.
- The Gators have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +425.
- The Bulldogs have an implied moneyline win probability of 85.7% in this contest.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida (+14)
- Georgia has one win against the spread in seven games this season.
- The Bulldogs have been favored by 14 points or more seven times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- In six games played Florida has recorded three wins against the spread.
Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Florida matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (49.5)
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to exceed Saturday's over/under of 49.5 points four times this season.
- There have been two games featuring Florida this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 49.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 69.2 points per game, 19.7 points more than the over/under of 49.5 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.4
|53.3
|50
|Implied Total AVG
|42
|44.2
|36.5
|ATS Record
|1-6-0
|1-4-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Florida
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.1
|52
|46.2
|Implied Total AVG
|28.8
|34.3
|23.3
|ATS Record
|3-3-0
|2-1-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-3-0
|1-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|2-0
|2-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-2
|1-0
|0-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.