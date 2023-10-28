Frank Vatrano will be on the ice when the Anaheim Ducks and Philadelphia Flyers play on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center, beginning at 1:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Vatrano's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Frank Vatrano vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Vatrano Season Stats Insights

In 7 games this season, Vatrano has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 19:10 on the ice per game.

Vatrano has scored a goal in three of seven games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Vatrano has a point in four of seven games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Vatrano has had an assist in one of seven games this year.

Vatrano's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Vatrano going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Vatrano Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks seventh in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+6) ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 6 Points 1 5 Goals 1 1 Assists 0

