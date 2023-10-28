The Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1), winners of three home games in a row, host the Anaheim Ducks (3-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which team we pick to emerge with the victory in Saturday's action on the ice.

Ducks vs. Flyers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this game calls for a final tally of Flyers 4, Ducks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Flyers (-185)

Flyers (-185) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average) Spread Pick: Flyers (-1.5)

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks Splits and Trends

The Ducks have a 3-4 record this season and are 2-0-2 in matchups that have required overtime.

Anaheim has earned four points (2-2-0) in its four games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Ducks recorded just one goal in three games and they lost every time.

Anaheim failed to win the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

So far this season, the Ducks have scored more than two goals three times and won each of those games.

In the only game when Anaheim has recorded a lone power-play goal, it lost.

When outshooting its opponent, Anaheim is 1-3-0 (two points) this season.

The Ducks' opponents have had more shots in three games. The Ducks finished 2-1-0 in those matchups (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.57 24th 9th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.86 11th 5th 33.6 Shots 28.6 25th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31 21st 23rd 13.04% Power Play % 4.17% 32nd 9th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75.68% 18th

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

