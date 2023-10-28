Top Player Prop Bets for Ducks vs. Flyers on October 28, 2023
Travis Konecny and Ryan Strome are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks meet at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ducks vs. Flyers Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks
Ryan Strome Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Strome has collected one goal and six assists in seven games for Anaheim, good for seven points.
Strome Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|4
Frank Vatrano Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)
Frank Vatrano has racked up six points this season, with five goals and one assist.
Vatrano Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|0
|1
|1
|6
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
Mason McTavish Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)
Mason McTavish has six points so far, including three goals and three assists.
McTavish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Bruins
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Blue Jackets
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Bruins
|Oct. 22
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Coyotes
|Oct. 21
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Stars
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers
Travis Konecny Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Philadelphia's top contributing offensive players this season is Konecny, who has nine points (six goals, three assists) and plays an average of 16:24 per game.
Konecny Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|2
|0
|2
|4
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|1
|1
|1
Travis Sanheim Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Travis Sanheim has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.
Sanheim Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Oct. 26
|1
|2
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Oct. 24
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Stars
|Oct. 21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Oilers
|Oct. 19
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Canucks
|Oct. 17
|0
|0
|0
|3
