Travis Konecny and Ryan Strome are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Anaheim Ducks meet at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday (opening faceoff at 1:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ducks vs. Flyers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Anaheim Ducks

Ryan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Strome has collected one goal and six assists in seven games for Anaheim, good for seven points.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 26 0 2 2 2 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 2 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 2 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 0 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 4

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Frank Vatrano Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +225, Under Odds: -333)

Frank Vatrano has racked up six points this season, with five goals and one assist.

Vatrano Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 26 0 0 0 1 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 1 0 1 4 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 0 1 1 6 at Coyotes Oct. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 3

Mason McTavish Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +210, Under Odds: -303)

Mason McTavish has six points so far, including three goals and three assists.

McTavish Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Bruins Oct. 26 1 0 1 3 at Blue Jackets Oct. 24 0 1 1 1 vs. Bruins Oct. 22 1 0 1 4 at Coyotes Oct. 21 0 0 0 2 vs. Stars Oct. 19 0 0 0 2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Philadelphia Flyers

Travis Konecny Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

One of Philadelphia's top contributing offensive players this season is Konecny, who has nine points (six goals, three assists) and plays an average of 16:24 per game.

Konecny Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 1 2 5 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 0 0 1 at Stars Oct. 21 2 0 2 4 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 1 1 1

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Travis Sanheim Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Travis Sanheim has eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.

Sanheim Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Oct. 26 1 2 3 2 at Golden Knights Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 at Stars Oct. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Oct. 19 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Oct. 17 0 0 0 3

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.