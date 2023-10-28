The Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (3-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD. The Flyers have won three in a row at home.

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Flyers (-185) Ducks (+150) 6 Flyers (-1.5)

Ducks Betting Insights

This season the Ducks have been an underdog six times, and won two of those games.

Anaheim is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Ducks.

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals only twice this season.

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks vs. Flyers Rankings

Flyers Total (Rank) Ducks Total (Rank) 24 (11th) Goals 18 (21st) 18 (9th) Goals Allowed 20 (13th) 3 (21st) Power Play Goals 1 (31st) 3 (5th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 9 (29th)

Ducks Advanced Stats

The Ducks' 18 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 21st in the league.

The Ducks' 20 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.

Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -2.

