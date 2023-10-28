Ducks vs. Flyers: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:46 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) host the Anaheim Ducks (3-4) at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD. The Flyers have won three in a row at home.
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Flyers (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
|Flyers (-1.5)
Ducks Betting Insights
- This season the Ducks have been an underdog six times, and won two of those games.
- Anaheim is 2-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +150 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this outing implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Ducks.
- Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals only twice this season.
Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info
Ducks vs. Flyers Rankings
|Flyers Total (Rank)
|Ducks Total (Rank)
|24 (11th)
|Goals
|18 (21st)
|18 (9th)
|Goals Allowed
|20 (13th)
|3 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (31st)
|3 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (29th)
Ducks Advanced Stats
- The Ducks' 18 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 21st in the league.
- The Ducks' 20 total goals conceded (2.9 per game) rank 13th in the NHL.
- Their 21st-ranked goal differential is -2.
