Cam Atkinson and Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch when the Philadelphia Flyers face the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM ET.

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Information

Ducks Players to Watch

Anaheim's Ryan Strome has collected six assists and one goal in seven games. That's good for seven points.

With six total points (0.9 per game), including five goals and one assist through seven games, Frank Vatrano is pivotal for Anaheim's attack.

This season, McTavish has three goals and three assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up seven goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiling 92 saves with a .929% save percentage (14th in the league).

Flyers Players to Watch

One of the top contributors this season for Philadelphia, Travis Konecny has nine points in seven games (six goals, three assists).

Travis Sanheim has picked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.

Atkinson has seven points for Philadelphia, via four goals and three assists.

Felix Sandstrom (0-0-0) has a zero goals against average and a .000% save percentage (68th in league).

Ducks vs. Flyers Stat Comparison

Flyers Rank Flyers AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 12th 3.43 Goals Scored 2.57 24th 9th 2.57 Goals Allowed 2.86 11th 5th 33.6 Shots 28.6 25th 3rd 27.7 Shots Allowed 31 21st 23rd 13.04% Power Play % 4.17% 32nd 9th 86.36% Penalty Kill % 75.68% 18th

