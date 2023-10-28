Ducks vs. Flyers October 28 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:00 AM HST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Cam Atkinson and Mason McTavish will be two of the best players to watch when the Philadelphia Flyers face the Anaheim Ducks at Wells Fargo Center on Saturday, October 28 at 1:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Flyers (-185)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,NBCS-PH,BSSC,BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Ducks Players to Watch
- Anaheim's Ryan Strome has collected six assists and one goal in seven games. That's good for seven points.
- With six total points (0.9 per game), including five goals and one assist through seven games, Frank Vatrano is pivotal for Anaheim's attack.
- This season, McTavish has three goals and three assists, for a season point total of six.
- In the crease, Lukas Dostal's record stands at 2-1-0 on the season, giving up seven goals (2.3 goals against average) and compiling 92 saves with a .929% save percentage (14th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flyers Players to Watch
- One of the top contributors this season for Philadelphia, Travis Konecny has nine points in seven games (six goals, three assists).
- Travis Sanheim has picked up eight points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding seven assists.
- Atkinson has seven points for Philadelphia, via four goals and three assists.
- Felix Sandstrom (0-0-0) has a zero goals against average and a .000% save percentage (68th in league).
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Ducks vs. Flyers Stat Comparison
|Flyers Rank
|Flyers AVG
|Ducks AVG
|Ducks Rank
|12th
|3.43
|Goals Scored
|2.57
|24th
|9th
|2.57
|Goals Allowed
|2.86
|11th
|5th
|33.6
|Shots
|28.6
|25th
|3rd
|27.7
|Shots Allowed
|31
|21st
|23rd
|13.04%
|Power Play %
|4.17%
|32nd
|9th
|86.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.68%
|18th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.