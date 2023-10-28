The Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) are home favorites (-185 moneyline odds to win) against the Anaheim Ducks (3-4, +150 moneyline odds). The outing on Saturday starts at 1:00 PM ET from Wells Fargo Center on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD.

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ducks vs. Flyers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Flyers Moneyline Ducks Moneyline Total BetMGM -185 +150 6

Ducks vs. Flyers Betting Trends

Anaheim and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals twice this season.

This will be the first game this season the Flyers are the moneyline favorite.

The Ducks have been listed as the underdog six times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Philadelphia is yet to play a game with moneyline odds shorter than -185.

Anaheim has six games this season playing as the underdog by +150 or longer, and is 2-4 in those contests.

