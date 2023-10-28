The Anaheim Ducks travel to face the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, October 28, with the Flyers unbeaten in three consecutive games at home.

Watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD as the Flyers and the Ducks hit the ice.

Flyers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Ducks vs Flyers Additional Info

Ducks Stats & Trends

The Ducks have conceded 20 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Ducks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 22nd in the NHL.

Defensively, the Ducks have allowed 16 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored only 15 goals over that stretch.

Ducks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ryan Strome 7 1 6 7 5 4 39.3% Mason McTavish 7 3 3 6 3 1 53.7% Frank Vatrano 7 5 1 6 0 5 50% Troy Terry 7 2 3 5 4 5 0% Pavel Mintyukov 7 1 3 4 2 1 -

Flyers Stats & Trends

The Flyers have allowed 18 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Flyers rank 12th in the NHL with 24 goals scored (3.4 per game).

On the defensive end, the Flyers have given up 18 goals (2.6 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.4 goals per game (24 total) over that span.

Flyers Key Players