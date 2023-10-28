Ducks vs. Flyers Injury Report Today - October 28
The Anaheim Ducks' (3-4) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET.
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Alex Killorn
|LW
|Out
|Finger
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Ryan Ellis
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Marc Staal
|D
|Out
|Rib
Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Arena: Wells Fargo Center
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Anaheim's total of 20 goals given up (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the league.
- Their -2 goal differential is 21st in the league.
Flyers Season Insights
- The Flyers' 24 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
- Their goal differential (+6) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Ducks vs. Flyers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Flyers (-185)
|Ducks (+150)
|6
