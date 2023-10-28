The Anaheim Ducks' (3-4) injury report has five players listed as they prepare for their Saturday, October 28 matchup with the Philadelphia Flyers (4-2-1) at Wells Fargo Center, with a start time of 1:00 PM ET.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles Chase De Leo C Out Knee Alex Killorn LW Out Finger Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body

Philadelphia Flyers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Rasmus Ristolainen D Out Undisclosed Ryan Ellis D Out Lower Body Marc Staal D Out Rib

Ducks vs. Flyers Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD

ESPN+, NBCS-PH, BSSC, and BSSD Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks have 18 goals this season (2.6 per game), 21st in the NHL.

Anaheim's total of 20 goals given up (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the league.

Their -2 goal differential is 21st in the league.

Flyers Season Insights

The Flyers' 24 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.

Their goal differential (+6) makes them seventh-best in the league.

