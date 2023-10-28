The Los Angeles Kings, Drew Doughty included, will meet the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Doughty's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Drew Doughty vs. Golden Knights Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, BSW, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -125)

0.5 points (Over odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Doughty Season Stats Insights

Doughty has averaged 26:12 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +3).

Doughty has scored in two of the seven games he's played this season, one being of the milti-goal variety.

In four of seven games this year, Doughty has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of seven contests this season, Doughty has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Doughty's implied probability to go over his point total is 55.6% based on the odds.

Doughty has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Doughty Stats vs. the Golden Knights

The Golden Knights have given up 17 goals in total (only 2.1 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+13) is the best in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vegas 7 Games 4 5 Points 1 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.