Cam Fowler and the Anaheim Ducks will meet the Philadelphia Flyers at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 28, 2023. Prop bets for Fowler in that upcoming Ducks-Flyers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cam Fowler vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Fowler Season Stats Insights

Fowler has averaged 24:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of 0).

Fowler has scored a goal in one of seven games this year.

Fowler has a point in one of his seven games this year, and had multiple points in that game.

Fowler has had an assist in one of seven games this season.

Fowler has an implied probability of 42.6% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

Fowler has an implied probability of 37% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fowler Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have given up 18 goals in total (2.6 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's eighth-best goal differential at +6.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 7 Games 2 2 Points 0 1 Goals 0 1 Assists 0

